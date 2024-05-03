UPDATE: 1 dead, another injured after crash in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old man is dead and another was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, April 28 in West El Paso, according to the El Paso Police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a truck was traveling northbound on North Mesa when at the same time, a car was traveling westbound on Castellano.

EPPD said one of the vehicles ran the red light, making both vehicles crash.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, according to EPPD.

EPPD said the driver and passenger of the car were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Eric Leal, died from his injuries. The passenger who was injured was identified as 26-year-old Devan Michael Lovelace.

The investigation is ongoing and EPPD asks anyone with information on this crash to call the non-emergency number at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

