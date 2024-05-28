1 dead, another hurt in crash on busy Huntersville road, MEDIC says

One person died and another was hurt in a crash on a busy Huntersville road Tuesday, MEDIC said.

First responders were called around 4:30 p.m. to Sam Furr Road near Old Statesville Road.

At the scene, Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see a pickup truck and a sedan, both with heavy damage to their fronts. It appears they collided head-on.

MEDIC said one person died in the crash. They said another person was taken to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sam Furr Road was blocked in both directions while crews worked to clear the scene.

*ROAD CLOSED* Sam Furr Road is currently closed between Old Statesville and Westmoreland Roads; following a serious crash. Avoid the area & please select an alternate route. Look for traffic direction from @HuntersvillePD. #CLTtraffic #RoadClosure #Crash pic.twitter.com/0GN1bbALRn — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 28, 2024

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

