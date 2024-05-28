1 dead, another hurt in crash on busy Huntersville road, MEDIC says

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

One person died and another was hurt in a crash on a busy Huntersville road Tuesday, MEDIC said.

>> Channel 9′s LIVE traffic map

First responders were called around 4:30 p.m. to Sam Furr Road near Old Statesville Road.

ALSO READ: I-77 North reopens after deadly crash in north Charlotte

At the scene, Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see a pickup truck and a sedan, both with heavy damage to their fronts. It appears they collided head-on.

MEDIC said one person died in the crash. They said another person was taken to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sam Furr Road was blocked in both directions while crews worked to clear the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Videos show street takeovers, fireworks in Uptown Charlotte, NoDa)