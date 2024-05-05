1 dead, another hospitalized after boating accident near Courtney Campbell Causeway, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a boating incident, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

On Saturday, the FWC responded to the single boating incident near the Courtney Campbell Causeway alongside Tampa police and fire crews.

Officials said one person was declared deceased and another was taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition was not disclosed.

“All members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission would like to express our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” they said in a press release.

No further details were provided.

This remains an ongoing investigation by the FWC.

