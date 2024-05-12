1 dead among 3 shot in Marion County on Sunday morning, authorities say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a Sunday morning shooting that left two others hospitalized, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Devante Marquise Legette, 29, of Mullins, died hours after the 5 a.m. incident on Evans Court just outside of Mullins.

Two other people were transported to the MUSC Marion Emergency Department by private vehicles and are expected to survive.

Authorities say it remains a “very active investigation” and ask anyone with information to call (843) 423-8399 or email mscsoevidence@marionsc.org.

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

