1 dead after airplane crash at Spicewood Airport

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after an airplane crash at the Spicewood Airport in Burnet County, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed in a statement to KXAN Monday.

Around 6:30 p.m. the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a “single engine plane crash,” which is located near 100 Piper Lane.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which remained under investigation Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will lead the investigation, DPS said.

No other details were released Monday.

