1 Dead, 9 Injured In New Orleans Shooting

Two people were arrested for carrying firearms illegally after the incident in the famous French Quarter early Sunday.

Ten people were shot — one fatally — in New Orleans early Sunday, authorities said. Two people have been arrested for illegally carrying firearms following the incident.

The shooting took place at the intersection of Iberville and Bourbon streets in the French Quarter. Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said the victims — two women and eight men — were aged between 20 and 37. One of the men died at a hospital.

“This is not something that should've happened,” Harrison told reporters. He also said “30 or more [officers were] in the block” for the Bayou Classic football game Saturday night between Southern and Grambling universities when shots were fired.

The motive of the shooting remains unclear. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

“[Police] officers made two arrests at the scene, both males, for illegal carrying of weapons charges. One of the arrested individuals was identified as a victim in the incident, who is being treated for his injuries. The second arrest was an unrelated individual found to be in illegal possession of a handgun at the scene,” New Orleans Police Department said, in a statement.

“Very tragic, unacceptable set of circumstances,” New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who was at the shooting site, told reporters. “Totally unacceptable. The violence continues to spin out of control.”

