1 dead, 71 injured as Singapore Airlines flight hits severe turbulence

Severe turbulence on #SingaporeAirlines flight from London to Singapore results in 1 death and several injured passengers.

This is a reminder - always have your seat belts fastened when inflight. #SQ321 pic.twitter.com/NV9yoe32ZC

Trending on NextShark: 'Bridgerton' star James Phoon excited for upcoming LGBTQ+ storyline

— Bandit (@BanditOnYour6) May 21, 2024