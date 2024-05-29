1 dead after I-64 crash involving safety service vehicle

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a safety service patrol vehicle Wednesday on Interstate 64 in Newport News.

According to a spokesperson for state police, the safety service truck was driving east when a driver in a Toyota Camry rear ended the truck near exit 247 in the Lee Hall area. At this time, state police say at least one person in the Camry has died.

Safety Service Patrol vehicles work with the Virginia Department of Transportation to manage safety on Virginia’s interstates, and state police say the truck in the crash was on its way to assist a disabled vehicle.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com