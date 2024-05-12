1 dead, 4 injured after head-on crash in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old died and four others were injured in a Saturday crash in Robertson County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash happened on Saturday, May 11 at the intersection of E. 22nd Avenue and Woodland Street.

Authorities reported 20-year-old Eligh Holmes was traveling west on 22nd Avenue in a 2020 Dodge Challenger and attempted to pass another vehicle. However, Holmes was in a no-passing zone and struck a 2021 Honda Civic head-on .

The impact reportedly caused the Challenger to run off the the left side of the roadway and hit a Chevy Malibu, which was parked in a driveway.

THP said Holmes — the driver of the Challenger– died in the crash. Meanwhile, his 20-year-old passenger was injured. Neither were wearing their seat belts and charges are pending against the 20-year-old passenger, according to a crash report.

Three people who were inside the Honda, which included a 37-year-old driver, a 31-year-old passenger and a 10-year-old boy, were also injured in the crash. All were reportedly wearing their seat belts except the 31-year-old passenger, THP said.

There is no word on the nature of the injuries sustained by those involved in the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

