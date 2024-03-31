1 dead, 4 injured after Germantown shooting, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Easter Sunday shooting in Germantown reportedly left one person dead and four others injured.

According to officials, the shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 at a coffee shop in the 600 block of Garfield Street.

A member of the Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 that five people were shot. Two of them reportedly showed up as walk-ins at the hospital while three others — including the one who died — were transported to the hospital.

News 2 has a crew at the scene to gather more information about this incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

