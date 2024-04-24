1 dead, 4 injured in crash on Arlington Expressway, Florida Highway Patrol says

An 18-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning in a rollover crash on the Arlington Expressway ramp at North Liberty Street, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said in a news release the crash happened just after 11:15 a.m. A 28-year-old woman was driving an SUV westbound on the Arlington Expressway.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In addition to the 18-year-old woman, other passengers included three children ages 4, 3, and 1, FHP said.

“For unknown reasons,” FHP said the driver lost control of the SUV, which crashed into the concrete barrier.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The SUV “overturned multiple times as it continued down the ramp,” the FHP news release said.

FHP said the 18-year-old woman was ejected from the vehicle and was later taken to UF Health Jacksonville where she was pronounced dead.

The woman driving and the children in the car sustained injuries, FHP said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.