1 dead, 3 hurt in late-night shooting on Columbus' northeast side

One person died, and three others suffered injuries in a late-night shooting Saturday on the city's northeast side, according to Columbus police.

Ein M. Johnson, 39, died after the shooting that happened about 11 p.m. in the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue, police said.

Police received a report of a shooting at 11:05 p.m. and arrived to discover two males and a female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics took all three shooting victims to undisclosed area hospitals.

Johnson was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m.

The other man was in critical condition, and the woman was in stable condition.

A fourth shooting victim, an unidentified female, went to the hospital on her own and was in stable condition.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect in the shooting or disclosed whether they have a motive in the killing. An initial report about the shooting does not say if police made any arrests in the shootings.

Anyone with information about the homicide should call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

