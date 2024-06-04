1 dead in I-277 crash in uptown Charlotte, police say. Traffic backs up for hours.

A man died after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 277 in uptown Charlotte early Tuesday, police said.

Police found the person severely injured at West John Belk Freeway (I-277) and the northbound I-77 ramp, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on X, the former Twitter. The person died at a hospital, police said.

Another person was hospitalized with minor injuries, Medic said.

A 26-year-old man died, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported, citing a police report.

The wreck happened about 2:15 a.m., according to the station.

Traffic was a mess for hours as police closed I-277 near I-77 to investigate how the wreck happened.

Police diverted I-277 Inner Loop traffic onto South Boulevard until reopening the highway about 8 a.m.

Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash at West John Belk Freeway and the northbound I-77 ramp in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Highway officials advised drivers to access I-77 via Brookshire Freeway during the closure.

Police released no further updates by 10 a.m.

All lanes are open to traffic - please use caution as congestion eases. https://t.co/SSZthDzxty — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) June 4, 2024

This developing story will be updated.