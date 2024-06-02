1 dead, 24 injured after overnight shooting in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One person is dead and at least two dozen are injured, some critically, after a shooting in Akron, Ohio early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from Akron police, several 911 callers reported shots being fired just after midnight in the area of Kelly and 8th Avenues.

Soon after, area hospitals reported numerous patients coming into emergency departments with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday morning, Akron police have tallied at least 25 victims, including a 27-year-old man who has died. His identity has not been released.

Initial reports from authorities indicated there were 26 victims, a total that was amended Sunday morning to 25 total victims with one deceased.

Officers recovered a firearm and several dozen shell casings from the scene, according to the release. The investigation is in its early stages, and police offered no other information about the victims or suspects.

No arrests have been made. Local media reports indicate a street party was happening in the area before gunfire broke out, according to The Associated Press.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding released a statement on Sunday morning, saying, “This morning, our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence. With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers. As with all acts of violence in our city, our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

“We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that,” the statement continued. “For those who have information about this horrific shooting — we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation. This can be done anonymously.”

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847). Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677); texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637, or downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website.

Akron Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President Brian Lucey shared his concerns with the FOX 8 I-Team of Nexstar’s WJW following the shooting.

“We can always use more police officers, specifically front-line patrol officers,” Lucey said. “And as for the violence in the city, proactive policing, such as traffic stops and suspicious person stops, is the only thing that will slow it down.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

