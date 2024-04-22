1 dead, 2 wounded in Oak Forest shooting, person held by police

Three people were shot Sunday afternoon in Oak Forest, including a man from that city who later died, and police said a person possibly involved was detained.

Police said they responded just after 5 p.m. to the 5500 block of Babette Court for a report of shots fired.

Two people were suffering life-threatening injuries and were taken in critical condition to the hospital, police said. A third person was treated at the hospital and later released, police said.

One of the two taken in critical condition later died, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was identified as 39-year-old Mohannad Othman, of the 15700 block of Peggy Lane, Oak Forest, and died just before 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the office.

While at the shooting scene, officers learned a vehicle may have been involved in the shooting, and the vehicle was stopped a short time later, police said.

One person in the vehicle had a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, and a second person was detained by police.

Police said they continue to investigate and ask anyone with information call detectives at 708-687-1376.

