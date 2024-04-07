1 dead, 2 others injured in parking lot shooting outside OKC event c
1 dead, 2 others injured in parking lot shooting outside OKC event c
1 dead, 2 others injured in parking lot shooting outside OKC event c
March Madness comes to an end this Monday with the men's final game.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
In 2024, there's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Here are the 5 best-selling options on Amazon right now.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. Here's what's happening.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
For many Americans, the daily costs of living have made saving for retirement a struggle. They’ve paused contributions to retirement accounts, pared them back, or dipped into these funds.
Get your backyard glowing for just $25.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Saturday's slate of games.
Apple will make it easier for you to pay for music purchases and subscriptions outside of its payment system, if you're living in a European Union country.
Tie down straps can keep your cargo secure while on the road. They're adjustable, making it easier to hold everything down and manage high load capacities.
Use your FSA or HSA at Amazon for bright eyes like the Live! talk show host.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Spare your arms and back during spring cleaning: 'This does the work for you,' one of its many fans says.
Here's what you should do if you have any of these potentially risky items in your home.
Here are the best deals at REI's spring outlet and clearance sale, a beacon of opportunity for anyone who finds solace amidst the rugged beauty of nature.
Put those bulky power tools away: This handy helper weighs in at under 3 pounds.
A Chinese paper claims GM is in talks with CATL to license LFP battery tech as Ford has done, the batteries to be built in a factory in the U.S. or Mexico.
Charlotte, Brooklyn and Washington — as well as other possible sleeper teams — are expected to be the main drivers of the market, with unexpected playoff ramifications always looming.