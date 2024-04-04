1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing assault at homeless encampment in West Sacramento

An assault that may have sparked from a fight at a homeless encampment near a West Sacramento water treatment plant along the Sacramento River killed one man and left two injured on Wednesday.

The incident began after a caller reported an altercation at the encampment about 7:30 p.m. West Sacramento police officers were called to the area near North Harbor Boulevard and Riverbank Road, and to the Interstate 80 bridge by the Bryte Bend Water Treatment Plant, according to police and archived radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

Authorities found three stabbing victims at the encampment near railroad tracks that run parallel to the Sacramento River, according to radio dispatches.

One of the men had multiple stab wounds and was reported to be not breathing, dispatchers said. The man died at the scene, police said in a statement. He is expected to be identified by Yolo County coroner’s officials once relatives are notified of his death.

According to dispatch audio, one woman who called police had been in a tent with two other men when the attack occurred. She told officers that she heard people arguing for five to 10 minutes, and then someone yelling to call 911 because three people had been stabbed, according to dispatch audio.

Witnesses also reported to police that multiple people fled the scene covered in blood.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and West Sacramento police used a drone and the California Highway Patrol used its helicopter to search for suspects, but no suspects have been identified by police.

A West Sacramento police spokesperson declined to comment about the incident’s specifics.