1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO — An overnight shooting on the Dan Rayn Expressway left one person dead and two others injured.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers were called to the scene around 11 p.m. on Friday after reports of shots fired along the expressway near South Canalport Avenue in Chicago.

Troopers say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and authorities say an investigation is underway.

Troopers temporarily diverted the northbound lanes to I-55 southbound while they investigated the scene. All lanes reopened by 3:44 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim killed.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can send a tip to troopers by emailing ISP.CRIMETIPS@illinois.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

