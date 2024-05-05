1 dead, 2 injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One man is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after an overnight drive-by shooting in Akron.

According to the Akron Police Department, officers were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Johnston Street around 2:20 a.m.

When they got there, officers found a 32-year-old man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken by EMS to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say two other men, both age 30, drove themselves to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to preliminary information, Akron detectives believe a car drove by the building and someone fired multiple shots, hitting the victims who were standing outside.

During the investigation, officers also gathered liquor bottles and beer cases from the scene. According to Akron police, it’s reportedly “an after-hours establishment.”

The shooting remains under investigation at this time, as detectives work to identify any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

