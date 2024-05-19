1 dead, 2 injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Midtown Saturday night.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Hawthorne Street near Crump Avenue at 8:38 p.m.

According to police, one victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other victims were taken to local hospitals. Police say one of the victims was in critical condition.

Memphis Police say the victims and the suspects knew each other.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

