1 dead, 2 injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Akron

Akron police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that has left one dead and two others injured.

Police were called to a reported shooting on the 800 block of Johnston Street at around 2:20 a.m. When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man outside on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers administered emergency first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

While officers were on scene, they were notified of two 30-year-old men who had driven themselves to Summa Health Akron City Hospital in separate cars, each with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The names of the two men are being withheld pending notifications and further investigation.

Based on preliminary information gathered, detectives said they believe that a car drove by the building, and an unknown occupant inside the vehicle fired multiple shots that struck the victims, who were standing outside.

Officers recovered dozens of bottles of liquor, cases of beer and other evidence from the scene, which is reportedly an after-hours establishment. Investigators also learned that dozens of patrons and other subjects fled the location following the shooting.

The investigation is still in the early stages, and detectives are working to identify the shooter and anyone else involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information with Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS.

