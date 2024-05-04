1 dead, 2 injured when cars crash off of an SC interstate exit, highway patrol says

A passenger is dead and two drivers were injured in a crash off a highway exit in Richland County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2007 Honda Accord was headed north on Farrow Road about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when the car collided with a 2014 Nissan Sentra that was exiting Interstate 77 near the city of Columbia, Master Trooper William Bennett said.

The driver of the Honda and the driver of the Nissan were transported to Prisma Health Richland for their injuries.

The Honda had one passenger, who died on the scene. The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not yet publicly identified the person.

The highway patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Through Saturday, 289 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety, at least 15 of which have been in Richland County. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina.