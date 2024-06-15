1 dead, 2 injured in Brevard County crash

A 29-year-old woman from Melbourne is dead after at mile marker 161 on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A 33-year-old man from Lake Park was stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu within the inside southbound lane of I-95 at mile marker 161, FHP said. The woman from Melbourne was traveling southbound on the inside lane in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. The Chevy Malibu was stopped ahead of the Toyota Corolla and was obstructing the inside lane with its hazards activated.

FHP said the woman attempted to switch to the center lane to avoid the Malibu, but the front of the Corolla struck the rear right of the sedan.

The impact caused the Malibu to travel off of the roadway and collide with the inside shoulder guardrail, FHP said. Due to the initial impact, the Corolla overturned to its roof.

The Melbourne woman was pronounced dead on the scene, FHP said. The man and a 31-year-old passenger in the Corolla were transported to Sebastian Medical Center with minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.