1 dead, 2 injured after being shot inside car, Middletown police say

One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after they were shot in a car in Middletown early Sunday.

In a news release, Middletown police said first responders were sent at 3:25 a.m. to the 1700 block of Sheffield Street for a report of gunshots.

When they arrived at the scene, they found that three people had been shot while sitting in a car, police said. Two of the three were taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment. The third was pronounced dead on scene.

None of the victims' identities have been released and no suspect information was available.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Shooting in Middletown kills 1, sends 2 others to hospital