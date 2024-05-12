1 dead, 2 injured after being shot while sitting in vehicle in Middletown

One person was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting in Middletown early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 3:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Sheffield Street, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

When police got to the scene, they found three people who had been shot while sitting in their vehicle.

One person died from their injuries at the scene. They have not been identified at this time.

Medics transported the two other people to Atrium Medical Center. Their conditions are currently unknown.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, WCPO reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Middletown Police Detective Mynheir at (513) 425-7720 or (513) 425-7700.