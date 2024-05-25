1 dead, 2 injured after 3-car crash in Clinton County

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One woman has died, and a man and his son were injured after a three-car crash on Business 27 in Olive Township, Clinton County.

Michigan State Police reported that at about 3:30 on Friday, MSP Lansing Post troopers responded to the crash.

Officials said an 87-year-old Laingsburg woman was driving a Ford F150 pickup southbound on Business 27. She did not yield the right-of-way before trying to turn left onto Price Road, and turned in front of a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. A 31-year-old Lansing man was driving the Silverado, and his 11-year-old son were in the car.

The crash then caused the two cars to hit a Chevy Suburban, which a 65-year-old Eaton Rapids man was driving.

Responders took the 87-year-old woman to the hospital, and she was later pronounced dead. They treated the driver of the Silverado and his son and released them both on the scene.

The 65-year-old driver of the Suburban did not have any injuries.

Officials said the investigation shows the woman had not been wearing her seatbelt.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

