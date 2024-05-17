1 dead, 2 hurt in 3-vehicle Florence County crash, highway patrol says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 301 in Florence County Friday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened near S. Wallace Road about 3 1/2 miles east of Florence, according to the highway patrol. It happened just before 7 a.m.

A 2023 GMC Canyon pickup truck and a 2022 Kia Rio were traveling southbound on Highway 301 and a 2006 Lexus SUV was traveling northbound, the highway patrol said. The SUV crashed into the GMC Canyon and the Kia Rio.

The driver of the Kia Rio was the only person in the vehicle and died after being taken to a local hospital, according to the highway patrol. The GMC Canyon and Lexus SUV drivers were also the only people in their vehicles and were taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.

No other information was immediately available.

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

