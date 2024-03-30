1 dead, 1 survives after plane crashes, flips on its roof in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person survived and another died after a plane crashed and landed on its roof at the Treasure Coast International Airport in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon.

At 1:20 p.m., the St. Lucie Fire District responded to the airport to find the plane on its roof with two people trapped inside.

Officials said one person survived following an extended extraction. They were taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

St. Lucie County Fire District

The other victim has died.

No additional details were provided.

