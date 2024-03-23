1 dead, 1 seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead, and another was seriously injured, after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Austin on Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Around 9:45 p.m., medics responded to the 6400 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. That’s near Champion Grandview Way.

Medics said one adult was pronounced dead on the scene, and another adult was transported with serious injuries to St. David’s South.

Medics said to expect extended traffic closures. No other details were available Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.