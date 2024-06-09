1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A man is dead and a woman is in critical but stable condition following a Saturday evening shooting in South Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

The shooting was reported at about 6:49 p.m. near 5th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard. Both victims were transported to a hospital.

Details about why the shooting occurred, who may have shot the pair and what relation the victims may have to each other or the shooter were not available as of 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Denver police requested anyone with information contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or online at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

FOX31 has a crew on scene and will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.