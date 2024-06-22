1 dead, 1 injured in Midtown Anchorage shooting

Jun. 22—One person died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday in Midtown Anchorage, police said.

Officers told police dispatch shortly after 1 a.m. that they heard gunshots near East 40th Avenue and Fairbanks Street, the Anchorage Police Department said in a statement.

Two adult victims were found when units responded, according to police. One was taken to a hospital with a lower-body gunshot wound described as not life-threatening, and the other — who had a gunshot wound to their upper body — was declared dead at the scene after Anchorage Fire Department medics administered life-saving measures, police said.

"No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information available for release," police said in the statement.

Investigators will process the site, police said, and no significant road closures were in effect. The shooting occurred in an area about a block west of the Old Seward Highway north of Tudor Road. A number of homeless camps are concentrated along that stretch of Fairbanks Street.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting, including surveillance footage from the area, to call dispatch at 311, option 1, or 907-786-8900, option 0. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at anchoragecrimestoppers.com.