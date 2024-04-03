1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting behind Lakewood four-plex building on Tuesday
Lakewood police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another in the hospital on Tuesday evening.
The Royals are still looking for a new stadium.
The Phillies star entered Tuesday slugging .000. He is now slugging .800.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Neither the LSU men's nor women's basketball team has been on the court for the anthem for the past several years.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
The fediverse -- the name for the social network made of interconnected servers, like Mastodon and others -- got another boost of legitimacy Tuesday as the @Potus (President of the United States) account on Instagram Threads shared its first federated post. The account operated by Biden's team published a message regarding the president's support of reproductive freedom on Threads, Meta's up-and-coming Twitter/X competitor. In short, the term refers to interconnected servers running social networks which can all talk to each other.
More than 50,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'literally transformed.'
Seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen were killed from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Monday. Here's why it matters and what comes next.
U.S. police departments are increasingly relying on a controversial surveillance practice to demand large amounts of users' data from tech companies, with the aim of identifying criminal suspects. For example, authorities can demand that a tech company turn over information about every person who was in a particular place at a certain time based on their phone's location, or who searched for a specific keyword or query. Thanks to a recently disclosed court order, authorities have shown they are able to scoop up identifiable information on everyone who watched certain YouTube videos.
US crude futures have gained 20% this year and pushed energy stocks to outperform the market as rising geopolitical tensions and lower supply buoy prices.
On Tuesday Amazon launched a new service called Deadline Cloud that lets customers set up, deploy and scale up graphics and visual effects rendering pipelines on AWS cloud infrastructure. The new service, which is geared toward the media and entertainment industry, was timed for the National Association of Broadcasters conference in Las Vegas that kicks off later this month. Using Deadline Cloud, customers in media and entertainment as well as architecture and engineering can use AWS compute to render content for TV shows, movies, ads, video games and digital blueprints, said AWS GM of creative tools Antony Passemard.
Former Arizona Cardinals VP of player personnel Terry McDonough was awarded $3 million by an NFL arbitrator for defamation. McDonough was fired by the team in 2023.
February's JOLTS report showed the labor market has remained in a strong position while the Federal Reserve holds interest rates at multidecade highs.
Former Red Sox president Larry Lucchino, who helped lead the team to three World Series championship, died at 78.
Tesla just turned in one of its more disappointing first quarters for deliveries in a while, and the company is putting some of the blame on an arson attack at its factory in Germany and shipping disruptions caused by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Tesla said Tuesday that it delivered 386,810 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024, down 20% from the 484,507 it delivered in the final quarter of 2023. Crucially, Tesla shipped fewer cars than it did in the first quarter of 2023, meaning this was the first year-over-year drop in sales in three years.
Yahoo is acquiring Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram’s co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the company announced on Tuesday. Artifact will no longer operate as a stand-alone app, and its AI-powered personalization technology will be integrated across Yahoo, including the Yahoo News app in the coming months.
Tucked inside Canoo's 2023 earnings report is a nugget regarding the use of CEO Tony Aquila's private jet — just one of many expenses that illustrates the gap between spending and revenue at the EV startup. Canoo posted Monday its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for 2023 in a regulatory filing that shows a company burning through cash as it tries to scale up volume production of its commercial electric vehicles and avoid the same fate as other EV startups, like recently bankrupt Arrival.
Davis published a children's book about his life in 2019
Brock Purdy and other young NFL players had a nice payday.