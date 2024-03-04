1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at south St. Louis QuikTrip
A violent altercation overnight at a South St. Louis QuikTrip ends with a security guard shooting and killing a suspect after the suspect shot the security guard.
The Warriors invited Jaylen Brown to shoot by intentionally leaving him wide open on the perimeter. The Celtics All-Star was happy to accept.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
McLaren will reportedly unveil the P18, a plug-in hybrid hypercar developed as the P1's successor, in 2024 and its first family car will land in 2028.
This week, investment firm KKR announced that it would acquire VMware’s end-user computing business from Broadcom for $4 billion. As Ron explains, that business included VMware Workspace One and VMware Horizon -- two remote desktop apps that had been part of VMware's family of products. Elsewhere, Mistral, the French AI startup, launched a new model to rival OpenAI's GPT-4 -- and its own cheekily named chatbot dubbed Le Chat.
Forbes Advisor ranks the 50 U.S. cities with the worst drivers based on NHTSA data based on five metrics. Albuquerque, NM takes the prize.
Russell Westbrook is the second player in the league to break his left hand on Friday night, following Scottie Barnes' injury in Toronto.
One fan even said it's such good quality, it's 'as if it was bought from Lululemon.'
Mike Evans and the Buccaneers are reportedly still in discussions about a new contract.
2025 Honda Pilot pricing information plus details about the new, range-topping Pilot Black Edition.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. Israeli military officials said its troops fired warning shots before firing “only in face of danger when the mob moved in a manner which endangered them.”
Dune Part 2 was worth the wait -- and it'll literally kick your butt.
The 31-year-old Waller has missed 19 games over the past three seasons.
The U.S. National Security Agency has confirmed that hackers exploiting flaws in Ivanti’s widely used enterprise VPN appliance have targeted organizations across the U.S. defense sector. NSA spokesperson Edward Bennett confirmed in an emailed statement to TechCrunch on Friday that the U.S. intelligence agency, along with its interagency counterparts, is “tracking and aware of the broad impact from the recent exploitation of Ivanti products, to include of the [sic] U.S defense sector.” “The [NSA's] Cybersecurity Collaboration Center continues to work with our partners to detect and mitigate this activity,” the spokesperson added.
The biggest news stories this morning: Dell XPS 16 laptop review, The best DACs for Apple Music Lossless, UK government wants to use AI to cut civil service jobs.
While it’s a bit pricey, the Razer Blade 14 delivers almost everything you could want in a portable gaming laptop.
The former South Carolina governor has lost numerous primaries and caucuses to Donald Trump but insists she’ll keep fighting anyway.
A simple equation helps explain the heated rally in bitcoin: More coins are being bought each day than new ones are being created.
In early April, the Facebook News tab will start disappearing for users in the US and Australia. Meta will also stop paying Australian news organizations for their content, ending deals currently worth around $66 million.
From Deep has arrived — fantasy analyst Dan Titus breaks down three things all managers need to know from around the NBA. Today, a nod of recognition for Grayson Allen.
Everyone's definition of a fantasy breakout varies, but Andy Behrens has identified six players who could just shock the world in 2024.