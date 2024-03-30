1 dead, 1 hurt after Saturday morning house fire in St. Amant

ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a house fire Saturday morning in St. Amant left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, according to St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc.

Firefighters were able to rescue two adults from the home, but “intense heat and flames prevented them from being able to get to the third adult,” according to LeBlanc.

Man charged after shooting in Baton Rouge, police say

The St. Amant, 5th Ward, Sorrento, Galvez-Lake, 7th Dist., Geismar and Gonzales Fire Departments responded to the fire. In addition, the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office, Ascension Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and both ground and air units responded with Acadian Ambulance, according to LeBlanc.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.