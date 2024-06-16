1 dead, 1 hurt after Butler County motorcycle crash

A person is dead and another is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Butler County on Saturday.

Deputies and medics were called to the area on N. Third Street in St. Clair Township around 9:20 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash.

When they got to the scene, deputies found a motorcycle that had been laid down with two people on the ground, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the two occupants was taken to UC Health West Chester with non-life-threatening injuries. The second occupant was dead upon arrival.

An initial investigation revealed that a deer crossed in front of the motorcycle’s path.

The names of the people involved have not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.