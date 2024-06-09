1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person has died after a shooting, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) reported. It happened on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Indiana Street and Cochiti Road SE around 5:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported. A man was found with gunshot wounds; he had died.

Another victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are looking into the case.

