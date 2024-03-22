1 dead, 1 in custody after Thursday shooting in central Lubbock, according to police

A shooting near a central Lubbock gas station left one person dead on Thursday evening, according to Lubbock police.

Officers were called out to the 1600 block of 19th Street at 5:04 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located an individual with a gunshot wound.

According to LPD, the individual was transported to UMC via EMS, where the person died from there their injuries.

One person has been taken into custody, and police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Police have not released the name of the victim, the person in custody or any other details at this time.

This is a developing story. Follow Lubbockonline.com as more details become available.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: LPD investigating fatal shooting in central Lubbock that left 1 dead