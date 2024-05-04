1 dead, 1 critically wounded in stabbing Friday night on Northbridge Common

Northbridge Police Department

NORTHBRIDGE — One person is dead and a second in critical condition from stab wounds Friday night in the Town Common, said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. during a Saturday-morning press conference at Northbridge Police Department.

Both victims are male, ages 18 and 19, said Early. Their names haven’t been released. A juvenile is in custody and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Worcester Juvenile Court.

Described by Early as a “chaotic scene,” four men were involved in the altercation and they knew each other, according to authorities.

