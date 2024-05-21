1 dead, 1 critical after pedestrians struck by car in West Melbourne

West Melbourne Traffic Homicide Investigators say they’re still trying to work out the sequence of events leading up to a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

According to the West Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to the area of U.S. 192 and Meadowlane Ave. just after 9 p.m. Sunday for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians.

Officers arrived to find a man and woman lying in the roadway, both with injuries described as “life-threatening.”

Both pedestrians were taken to a local hospital where the man, identified as 45-year-old Bernard Aloyious Letzinger, was pronounced dead.

The woman who was struck was listed in critical condition and has since stabilized.

Police say the driver of the car that was involved remained at the scene and has cooperated with investigators.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the West Melbourne Police Department at (321) 723-9673.

