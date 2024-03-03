1 dead, 1 arrested after Frayser shooting
One man is dead, and another man is in custody after an early morning shooting in Frayser Sunday, Memphis Police say.
One man is dead, and another man is in custody after an early morning shooting in Frayser Sunday, Memphis Police say.
Caitlin Clark was already a college basketball legend. Now she'll go down as the all-time scoring champ after passing "Pistol" Pete Maravich.
Chris Mortensen, who first joined ESPN in 1991, was one of the country's top NFL reporters for decades.
Boston's 44-point halftime lead was the largest in the storied history of the franchise.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
Daylen Lile tumbled headfirst over the outfield wall while trying to make a catch Saturday afternoon and had to be stretchered off the field.
You can watch the whole interview here, which covers her views on the Apple Car project, the company's "community tour" in Los Angeles, whether Waymo learned anything (or changed) in the wake of the Cruise debacle and if it's committed to staying in San Francisco even if vandalism of its robotaxis continues. The following morning (and by total coincidence), the California Public Utilities Commission approved Waymo's application to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula and on San Francisco freeways.
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
Yahoo Sports has you covered after all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.
Sanderson was hired by Michigan in 2009 by former men's head coach John Beilein.
It's Biossance's serum to the rescue for this Hollywood favorite.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. Israeli military officials said its troops fired warning shots before firing “only in face of danger when the mob moved in a manner which endangered them.”
This week's best tech deals include a PS5 bundle for $450, the Apple AirPods Pro for $189 and a bunch of discounts on Anker accessories.
Apple has walked back its decision to remove home screen web apps in the European Union (EU). After initially blaming its decision to ditch them on the Digital Markets Act’s (DMA) requirement to support non-WebKit browsers, Apple now says European users will get them back when iOS 17.4 arrives early this month.
Supporters gathered outside the funeral for the 47-year-old outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who Kremlin officials say was found dead in a remote arctic prison last month.
This week, Adobe revealed an experimental audio AI tool to join its image-based ones in Photoshop. Described by the company as “an early-stage generative AI music generation and editing tool,” Adobe’s Project Music GenAI Control can create music from text prompts, which it can then fine-tune.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
This Saturday, on March 2, 2024, Engadget turns 20. To mark the occasion, our team has prepared almost 20 articles about the tech industry over the past two decades, the products that truly made an impact and how tech has changed our lives.
An AI-powered ecosystem may revive Apple's growth story, but a daring electric vehicle never will.
The biggest news stories this morning: Dell XPS 16 laptop review, The best DACs for Apple Music Lossless, UK government wants to use AI to cut civil service jobs.