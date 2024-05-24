1 day of probation for man who opened fire inside South Loop movie theatre

CHICAGO — A man who opened fire inside a Chicago theatre amid an argument with a teen will not spend time behind bars.

Court records show Babacar Mbengue pled guilty to one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. Cook County judge sentenced Mbengue to one day of court supervision. Mbengue must also pay court fines imposed by the judge.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the ICON Movie Theatre in South Loop, located in the 1100 block of South Delano Court.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the teen jumped out of the ride-share without paying his fare. Mbengue followed him into the theatre, and a physical altercation ensued. During the fight, a handgun fell from the teen’s pocket, and Mbengue picked it up and fired into the floor.

No one was injured.

