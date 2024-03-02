1-day closure coming to State Street east of downtown Salem

A one-day closure is scheduled for State Street east of downtown Salem on Monday.

City officials said State Street will be closed east of 12th Street Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The one-day closure is necessary to repair and replace the pavement pad at the railroad crossing east of the 12th and State streets intersection, officials said.

Travel lanes, sidewalks and parking spaces near the train tracks will be impacted.

Traffic on 12th Street NE will still be allowed in both directions during construction.

City officials urged drivers to be cautious while traveling, follow all signage and watch for workers in the area.

The Current Road Conditions Map provides up-to-date information on scheduled or emergency road closures in Salem.

