1 in custody after wounding 70-year-old man in Old Irving Park neighborhood

Charges were pending against someone who wounded a 70-year-old man Thursday morning in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the victim was arguing outside in the 3800 block of North Keeler Avenue when the person he was arguing with pulled out a firearm and began firing in his direction.

The victim was struck to the right arm, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooter was taken into custody, and charges were pending.