1 in custody after police respond to domestic incident in Trotwood

Mar. 5—A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in connection to a domestic incident in Trotwood.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Marlin Avenue just before midnight on a report of a man refusing to leave a residence, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A woman told 911 dispatchers her boyfriend was refusing to leave her home.

She said he was not behaving violently, according to dispatch records.

"I'm tying to get him to leave my house and he's insistent on not leaving right now," she said.

No injuries were reported, according to dispatch.

We've reached out to Trotwood police for more details and will update this story as more information is available.