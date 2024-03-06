1 in custody after hours-long police standoff in Kansas City, Kansas: police

Kansas City, Kansas Police have taken one person into custody following a 3-and-a-half hour standoff on Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 2600 block of Armstrong Avenue in order to execute a search and arrest warrant. Police said several people willingly came out of the residence after the officers arrived, but the suspect refused to exit and barricaded himself inside.

Police said they performed several tactical interventions, and around 8:26 p.m. the suspect exited the house without incident or injury.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.