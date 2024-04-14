1 in custody following shooting on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect has been taken into custody for a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Bell Road, officials said.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 470 block of Bell Road on Sunday, April 14.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said people were injured in the incident. However, those injured are reported to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. As of this writing, officials are still working to determine how many people were hurt.

Although a motive for the shooting has not been revealed, police said one person was taken into custody. It remains unclear what charges they face at this time.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

