1 in custody after armed robbery in Harrison Twp.; Deputies still searching for 2nd suspect

A suspect in an armed robbery has been taken into custody, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Friday morning, two suspects entered a home on Daleview Avenue and pointed their handguns at a resident, the sheriff’s office said.

One suspect, identified as Dakota Maddox, and the other suspect forced the victim into a bedroom at gunpoint and took his cell phone, money, and handguns.

The pair fled the residence in a vehicle, later identified by detectives.

On Tuesday, MCSO detectives located the vehicle and began surveilling it in Kettering.

Maddox was seen leaving a home and entering the vehicle used in the robbery.

With the assistance from Kettering police, the vehicle was stopped and Maddox was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was completed on Maddox’s home and his vehicle where two firearms were found. One was the firearm stolen from the initial robbery.

Maddox was booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

The prosecutor’s office approved charges for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, abduction, grand theft of a firearm, and theft.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit at 937-225-6499.