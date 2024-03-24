1 critically injured after shooting reported along Preserve Circle

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a person was critically injured in a Antioch shooting Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Preserve Circle on Sunday, March 24.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Photo: WKRN

Photo: WKRN

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), officers arrived on scene and located an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

No additional details have been released about the shooting or the suspect(s) involved in it.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.