1 critically injured after shooting on McGavock Pike

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person sustained critical injuries after they were shot in Donelson late Saturday night, officials said.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 200 block of McGavock Pike on Saturday, March 2.

One adult victim was critically injured in the shooting and a suspect has been taken into custody, reported the MNPD.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

