1 critically injured in shooting on I-24 East in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a shooting on I-24 East in Antioch.

Metro police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday, March 14.

The male victim was traveling eastbound on I-24 between Haywood Lane and Bell Road when shots were fired from another vehicle. The victim was hit by the gunfire and crashed his vehicle while trying to pulled over, according to investigators.

Police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. Multiple lanes of I-24 East were closed as detectives investigated, but have since reopened.

No suspect information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

